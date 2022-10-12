The homeowner also said he shot at the suspect, grazing him in his right arm.

DEWEYVILLE, Texas — A Deweyville resident shot a naked man he found in his home early Wednesday morning who he claims was attempting to steal his cat.

It happened on October 12, 2022. The homeowner called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m., stating he woke up and found a naked man, who he did not know, in his home according to Newton County Sheriff's Office release.

The house is located in the 190 Block of County Road 4161. The homeowner described the suspect as a man who seemed to be in his early 20s and told dispatchers he was trying to steal his cat.

The homeowner also said he shot at the suspect, grazing him in his right arm, according to the release.

After being shot, the suspect fled from the home, going toward the old Deweyville High School. The name of the suspect has not been released.

When a Newton County deputy arrived in the area, he saw the naked man running toward County Road 4156 and arrested him.

The man was taken to a hospital in Beaumont for treatment and then to the Newton County Jail, according to the release. He is expected to face charges, but it is unclear what charges he will face.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Newton County Sheriff's Office release:

On October 12, 2022, at 0534 hours, in the 190 Block of CR 4161, a homeowner contacted Newton County Dispatch Center, and stated that he woke up and found an unidentified naked man inside his house. He described the intruder to be a white male that appears to be young, possibly in his early twenties. The homeowner further advised that the unidentified man tried to steal his cat. The homeowner reported that he fired a shot at the man that grazed his right forearm.

The man fled from his home towards the old high school in Deweyville (i.e., CR 4165). Deputy Nash arrived on the scene and observed a male that was unclothed running toward CR 4156. Deputy Nash gave chase and took the man into custody. The unidentified male was transported by EMS to the Hospital in Beaumont for treatment and was released this morning. He is currently in the Newton County Jail and pending additional charges and arraignment.

This is an open investigation, and we will provide an update when he is arraigned, and all the charges are file.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.