MIDLAND, Texas — Posts about a potential shooting at Odessa and Midland Walmarts has been circulating across Facebook and Twitter.

The posts have caused concern for residents, particularly in the aftermath of the El Paso Walmart shooting.

The Midland and Odessa Police Departments contacted Lubbock PD and the Texas Rangers and have determined there to be no valid information on this matter.

The agencies encourage the public to continue to be aware of their surroundings and if you see something, always tell law enforcement.

