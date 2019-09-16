A man is in custody after a vehicle pursuit that started in Ector County and in Midland County.

Manuel Rodriguez, 52, has been arrested. Charges are pending but he reportedly has a parole violation for aggravated assault.

The pursuit began in Ector County in the area of Highway 80 and JBS Parkway after officers saw a vehicle matching the description of a stolen vehicle.

It then turned into a pursuit that ended in Midland County, on Taylor Street and Atlanta Street.

Officers identified the driver and found the car displayed fictitious plates.

Hernandez is being booked in the Midland County jail and no more information is available at this time.