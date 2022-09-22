UTPB A.D. releases statement on arrest of head women’s soccer coach

Carla Tejas was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more on Sept. 11.

ODESSA, Texas — Head coach of the University of Texas Permian Basin women’s soccer team, Carla Tejas, was arrested by the Odessa Police Department for driving while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more on Sept. 11.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:42 a.m. an officer in the 2900 block of North Grandview saw Tejas’ Chevrolet Colorado going 56 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The officer pulled her over and noticed the smell of alcohol on her and the fact that her speech was slurred, and eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Tejas agreed to a field sobriety test, which showed clues of her being intoxicated. She then did two breathalyzer tests, which both came back over 0.15.

Jail records show that she posted a $1,500 surety bond the same day she was arrested.

NewsWest 9 reached out to UTPB Director of Athletics Todd Dooley about the situation. He released the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and understand that the legal process is ongoing. This is a personnel matter, and at this time we have no further comment.”