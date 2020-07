The US Marshals is asking for help locating a suspect who failed to register as a sex offender.

MIDLAND, Texas — The US Marshals is asking the public for help locating Christopher Kifer.

He is 49 years old and has violated his supervised release, by failing to register as a sex offender.

Anyone who knows where to find Christopher Kifer is asked to call the Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use mobile app - P3 TIPS.