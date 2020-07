The U.S. Marshals is asking for help in locating a Midland man who has violated supervised release after charged with smuggling aliens.

MIDLAND, Texas — The U.S. Marshals is asking for help in locating 23-year-old Lucio Ramirez.

Ramirez whose original charge was smuggling aliens is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violating his supervised release.

Lucio Ramirez is considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshals asks that if anyone has any information on him to contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.