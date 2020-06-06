PRESIDIO, Texas — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field officers recently seized an unreported $175,935 from an unknown 22-year-old male who was attempting to leave the country.

The seizure which was made on Thursday afternoon, happened after a CBP officer selected a compact car to be searched, following an interview with the driver.

With the help of the Homeland Security Investigations and the Presidio Police Department, the car was then searched by a CBP currency detector dog.

The officer dog detected the currency in the front quarter panels of the vehicle.

Once the discovery was made, 12 bundles were removed from the driver and passenger panels of the car.

The man who is a U.S. citizen, was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and is facing federal currency smuggling charges.