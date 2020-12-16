U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers intercept 2,570 pounds of methamphetamine

EL PASO, Texas — On Dec. 9, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officers assigned to the Ysleta Port of Entry Cargo Facility seized 2,570 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in lighting fixtures.
The seizure which happened after 3 p.m., occurred when a 56-year-old Mexican male arrived from Mexico in a 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer at the Cargo facility.
The officers selected the man for a secondary exam and a Customs and Border Protection drug-sniffing dog alerted the officers to narcotics inside of the tractor-trailer.
After running an X-Ray exam on the truck, there were anomalies found.
CBP Officers found 190 bundles of methamphetamine wrapped in cellophane inside lighting fixture boxes.
No arrests have been made at this point and the case remains under investigation.