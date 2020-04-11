U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers confiscate several bags of fentanyl in El Paso

47-year-old man stops at the El Paso port of entry with bags of fentanyl strapped to his ankles.

EL PASO, Texas — A U.S. Citizen was taken in by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after bags of fentanyl were captured from his possession.

According to the press release from CBP, the 47-year-old man was caught on Halloween around 2 a.m. at the Paso del Norte border crossing.

There was about 2.6 pounds of fentanyl around his ankles. The man was arrested immediately after the confiscation and he was taken into the hands of homeland security to face charges of a failed smuggling the press release says.

“Smugglers are continually changing their methods in an attempt to defeat the CBP inspection process,” said Ray Provencio, CBP El Paso Port Director. “The experience, training, and vigilance of our CBP Officers was critical to stopping this smuggling attempt.”

The CBP press release states that Fentanyl can be substantially more potent than heroin and morphine, close to 50 and 100 times stronger respectively.