U.S. Border Patrol Agents pull over trailers filled with illegal migrants

There were 74 illegal migrants taken in by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agency.

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas — United States Border Patrol agents and Texas DPS pulled over two large travel trailers smuggling illegal migrants.

Agents were running traffic checks at the Interstate Highway 10 checkpoints when both the trailers were inspected and asked to go to the secondary inspection lanes.

Both trailers were involved in a smuggling scheme according to Texas DPS and in total, they apprehended 74 illegal migrants and three U.S. Citizens.

“The coordination and collaboration between the agents and Texas Department of Public Safety resulted in multiple migrants being rescued from a very dangerous situation,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Transnational criminal organizations recruit United States Citizens to facilitate their smuggling schemes, they continue to place lives in danger with little regard for their safety and well-being.”

Two of these citizens were handed over to the Texas Department of Public Safety for their involvement, while the other citizen was released due to his age.