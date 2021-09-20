U.S. Border Patrol Agents apprehend illgeal migrants at traffic check

The tratcor trailer was filled with 49 illgeal migrants from different North and South American Countries, while the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas — United State Border Patrol Agents stopped a tractor trailer at a traffic check on Interstate 10 and discovered 49 illegal migrants in the back of the vehicle.

This was part of a smuggling scheme and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.

The illegal migrants wera all from different North and South American countries, which included Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico to name a few.

“Checkpoint operations are vital to monitoring the egress of illegal activity into the United States,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Agents and their K-9 partners were able to positively identify a large smuggling scheme, saving multiple individuals from a potentially dangerous situation.”