UPDATE: (2:45 p.m. Oct. 22) Two of the three men recently charged with kidnapping a 24-year-old San Angelo woman and forcing her to take part in the Oct. 14 burglary of a Jomar Street residence are facing additional kidnapping charges, according to the San Angelo Police Department.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division developed probable cause to charge Luis Duron, 17, and Joshua Gonzalez, 24, with an additional charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Duron and Gonzalez are accused of kidnapping a male juvenile after the teen allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with Gonzalez at a house party on Evelyn Street earlier this month. During the altercation, Gonzalez reportedly struck the teen in the head with a deadly weapon and later repeatedly assaulted and threatened the teen with his life, while the teen was being held against his will.

During his captivity, the teen was forced to contact a family member to “check-in” in order to avoid suspicion about his whereabouts. Investigators determined the teen was restrained in the same fashion and at the same time as the pair’s other victim, Sabrina Orona. The teen eventually fled the house two days later. The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: (Oct. 18) San Angelo Police arrested three men, who are being charged with kidnapping a San Angelo woman and forcing her to take part in a home burglary.

According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, on Oct. 14, officers were dispatched to a burglary of a habitation call in the 2800 block of Jomar Street. The burglary, which was captured on nearby surveillance video, showed four suspects arriving in a gray passenger car.

During the field investigation, SAPD officers found the suspect vehicle parked at the Windmill Park Apartments, 1929 Raney St., with stolen items from the Jomar Street burglary still inside.

Two suspects linked to the burglary, Luis Duron, 17, and Kristopher Magallen, 25, were found inside one of the apartments and taken into custody without incident.

A third subject identified from the surveillance video, Sabrina Orona, 24, was later located and arrested for the burglary, but the investigation later revealed her role in the crime was forced, and evidence was discovered that corroborated the theory, the release stated.

During the extensive follow-up investigation, detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division discovered that prior to the burglary, Orona had been kidnapped by Duron, Magallen and a third suspect, identified as Joshua Gonzalez, 24, from an apartment at the complex.

According to the release, the three men reportedly blindfolded Orona and bound her with duct tape before taking her to an unknown location where she was restrained to a chair, badly beaten and threatened at gunpoint. Orona was eventually freed from the restraints after she agreed to help the three men in committing the burglary.

Following the burglary, Orona was once more held against her will, beaten and eventually released on the condition she would take the blame for the burglary.

Gonzalez was eventually found and taken into custody at a residence in the 1600 block of Evelyn Avenue. A team of investigators executed a search warrant for the property and subsequently found two stolen firearms, stolen property from the Jomar burglary and evidence from the kidnapping.

Duron and Magallen were both charged with aggravated kidnapping and burglary of habitation. Their bonds were set at $575,000. Gonzalez was charged with aggravated kidnapping, his bond was set at $500,000.

Department officials and the district attorney’s office are working towards Orona’s release. Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.