SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: (3:30 p.m. July 17) Tom Green County Sheriff David Jones confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a third man has been arrested in connection with robberies in Midland and Sterling counties.

Stephen Sheppard Clifford, 23, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday. He's been charged with first-degree felony, aggravated robbery with deadly weapon (Midland County) with a bond of $10,000; and first-degree felony aggravated robbery (Sterling County), with a bond of $150,000.

Tom Green County Jail

ORIGINAL STORY: Tom Green County Sheriff's officers arrested two men in San Angelo this week; the men were wanted for crimes in Midland and Sterling counties.

According to a press release from the TGCSO, on July 16, members of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Criminal Investigations divisions received information that a warrant for aggravated robbery had been issued for the arrest of Clayton Sessom for an armed robbery of a motel in Midland County.

Officers developed information that Sessom was in San Angelo. Deputies located him on 37th Street and an arrest was made.

Robert Ritterpusch was apprehended with Sessom and arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon (pistol) and for a local warrant.

Subsequent investigation revealed Ritterpusch to be involved in an armed robbery with Sessom in Sterling County. Sterling County Sheriff's Office deputies obtained a warrant for Ritterpusch, charging him with robbery.

The investigations into both robberies in Sterling and Midland counties are ongoing. Both subjects were transported and booked into the Tom Green County Jail.