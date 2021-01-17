x
Crime

United States Border Patrol Laredo Sector siezes 677 pounds in drugs, 247 illegal immigrants arrested

TEXAS, USA — The United States Border Patrol Laredo Sector recently arrested 247 illegal immigrants and seized 677 pounds in drugs in seven drug seizures.

After apprehending three commercial vehicle loads and one U-haul box truck agents were able to capture and make arrests as needed.