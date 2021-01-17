Crime
United States Border Patrol Laredo Sector siezes 677 pounds in drugs, 247 illegal immigrants arrested
The United States Border Patrol Laredo Sector recently arrested 247 illegal immigrants and seized 677 pounds in drugs in seven drug seizures.
After apprehending three commercial vehicle loads and one U-haul box truck agents were able to capture and make arrests as needed.