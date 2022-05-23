Understanding Loving County and the arrest of its top seated official

How the judge of the least populated county in the lower 48 states got the attention of special agents and people across the nation.

LOVING COUNTY, Texas — Not much happens in Loving County, Texas. The 2020 Census counted 64 people, making it the least populated county not only in Texas but in the lower 48 states.

A July 2021 figure is even smaller – the U.S. Census website has the population now at 57.

Like a lot of the Permian Basin, oil is what drives this community. Its population more than quadruples during the work week – with crews coming to and from oil leases.

The town didn’t have paved roads until County Judge Skeet Jones helped get a bond passed about a decade ago to fund the project.

There are no stop lights. You won't find a clerk at the post office. There is no school, it closed in the 1970s after its student population dropped to two.

Other than oil and making a living, you won’t find much happening in this one (maybe two) horse town. That was until special rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association came to town on May 20. They arrested four of the now 57 people who call Loving County home, including the top elected official, County Judge Skeet Jones.

Judge Jones, Leroy Medlin, Cody Williams and Jonathon Alvarado are accused of cattle theft and organized criminal activity. Friday’s bust was part of a year-long investigation by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Yes, this association has arresting authority. In Texas, their authority is derived from Texas statute.

Each TSCRA Special Ranger in Texas holds a Master Peace Officer’s license from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, and each is commissioned by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The association was founded in the 1800s to specifically fight cattle theft. While the TSCRA does more today, a big function is still to protect land and cattle.

Their special rangers arrested Judge Jones and the three others Friday. Each were booked into the Winkler County jail and bonded out a short time later.

It’s a strange thing to try and reconcile a county’s top elected official behind bars. Especially considering Jones’ record in Loving County.

He comes from one of the most powerful ranching families that settled there in the 1950s.

His sister is the county clerk. His cousin’s husband is the county attorney. His nephew is the constable.

Skeet Jones has been the Loving County Judge since 2007. He’s done a lot in that time. He helped establish a public water system and pave the only roads in town, to name a few.

One could view Jones’ job as the acting CEO of Loving County. A county judge has a wide range of judicial and administrative duties and is the presiding officer of the commissioners court.

Judge Jones serves as the budget officer. In addition to administrative duties, a county judge also has broad judicial duties, such as presiding over misdemeanor criminal and small civil cases, probate matters and appeals from the Justice of the Peace Court.

Judge Jones still has his seat as county judge, at least for now. An arrest isn’t enough to remove him from office. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct could suspend Jones if he is indicted. At this time, a grand jury has not met on this case.

According to local government code, a petition could be filed by a Loving County resident to the district attorney’s office. That could begin the process of removing a county elected official from office. That has not happened, either.

Jones and the three other counterparts are all accused of rounding up estray cattle and selling them.

By law, if an estray (loose) livestock animal roams onto a property, the property owner must report the livestock to the sheriff. The sheriff's office would then contact the livestock's owner and work toward reunification.

Jones and Williams are officially charged for theft of three head of cattle and organized crime. Alvarado is charged for theft of one head of cattle and organized crime. Medlin is charged for organized crime.

More charges are expected, according to the NBC affiliate in Austin.

Judge Jones has been in trouble before. He was reprimanded by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct in 2016 for changing speeding tickets into parking violations. The drivers would pay a higher fine but keep a clean driving record – that’s important for truck drivers who make a living on the road.

An open records request of Loving County traffic violations uncovered more than 90 illegal parking violations that started as something else. Other changed charges include, assault causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana, illegal dumping and driving with an invalid license.

The commission opened an investigation in 2014 after the actions were brought to light in a news report. Judge Jones was given a public warning and ordered to complete 10 hours of instruction.