MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, at around 10:30 p.m. a juvenile and an adult male were arrested at a carnival after being investigated by the Midland Police Department from concern of a citizen that something was going to possibly happen.

The adult male, Jaylynn Skyler Sullivan, was arrested for an unlawful carry of weapon by a gang member in a weapons free zone, possession of marijuana in drug free zone, and tampering with the identification number on the firearm.

The juvenile was arrested for unlawful carry of a weapon in a weapons free zone and tampering with identification number on the firearm.