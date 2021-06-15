Two Midland ATMs broken into, damaged overnight

City of Midland spokeswoman Erin Bailey tells NewsWest 9 thousands of dollars in cash was stolen.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are searching for whomever broke into two ATMs overnight.

Viewers say one of the ATMs, on the property of My Community Credit Union, hit is located near the intersection of Midkiff and Cuthbert. A photo shows extensive damage to the ATM.

Video sent in by a viewer shows a crowbar lying near the ATM with debris surrounding it.

#NEW: Two ATMs in Midland were broken into overnight. Thousands of dollars in cash was stolen. Here's one on the property of My Community Credit Union.



Midland Police say they're searching for two men they believe broke in.

Police know at least two men were involved. No arrests have been made.