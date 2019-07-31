AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in Downtown Austin on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 9:25 p.m. near APD Headquarters at the 700 block of East Seventh Street.

A man and a woman in their 30s were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with with critical, life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Chief Manley calls Police Association comments 'insulting,' announces changes to Downtown staffing

No weapon has been found, police said.

No further information is available at this time.

The incident on Tuesday comes after a string of violent crimes in Downtown Austin, including shootings on Seventh Street the past two weekends. Police Chief Brian Manley has vowed to increase police presence in the area, beginning this weekend.

