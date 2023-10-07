Two game rooms in Andrews to be charged with gambling promotion and money laundering

Officers and Deputies conducted search warrants at both locations. At this time criminal charges will be filed with the Andrews District Attorney's Office.

ANDREWS, Texas — On Thursday at about 11 p.m., the Andrews Police Department and the Andrews Sheriff's Office concluded an operation in joint effort with the Violent Fugitive Task Force (with members of the Odessa Police Department, Midland Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety) investigating two game rooms located in Andrews: The Black Gold Game Room located at 107 NW 9th and the 1106 Game Room located at 1106 SW Mustang.

The investigation has led to criminal cases being established on both businesses for charges of gambling promotion and money laundering.

Officers and Deputies conducted search warrants at both locations. At this time criminal charges will be filed with the Andrews District Attorney's Office.

The charges are pending, therefore the cases remain active at this time.