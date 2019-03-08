HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two deputies on motorcycles were struck by a suspected drunken driver as they were escorting giant wooden crates being transported from Jersey Village area to Seabrook.

This happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Eldridge Parkway and Clay Road.

Houston police say the two deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were part of a group of law enforcement officers from several different agencies tasked with escorting the crates.

While they were blocking off the intersection, a suspected drunken driver came through and struck both deputies, police said. One was treated at the scene and released, while the other was transported by ambulance with minor injuries.

The suspect driver was taken into custody at the scene.

