Two dead after fatal two-vehicle crash in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas — A two-vehicle crash has killed two individuals in Seminole.

34-year-old Donovan Fricks and 46-year-old Cynthia DeLao were killed in the crash and both were driving their vehicles.

DeLao had three other passengers in her vehicle, but all three were transported to Seminole Hospital with no major injuries.

Fricks was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, while DeLao was wearing a seatbelt.

The initial investigation revealed that vehicle one, driven by DeLao, tried to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone and collided head on with vehicle two, driven by Fricks.