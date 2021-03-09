x
Crime

Two dead after fatal accident in Van Horn

The vehicle rolled over on Interstate 10 during its drive to El Paso.
Credit: Culberson County Sheriff's Office

VAN HORN, Texas — Two people were killed in a fatal accident near Van Horn. 

A vehicle with two adults and six children rolled over on Interstate 10. While two occupants didn't survive the accident, the others were transported to UMC in El Paso. 

The driver of the vehicle told the Culberson County Sheriff's Office that they were heading to El Paso after fleeing Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, louisiana. 

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by the Department of Public Saftey-Van Horn. 

