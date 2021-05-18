Two arrests made in Midland County Sheriff's Office investigation of organized crime and theft

John L. Warren and Cynthia Warren were arrested Monday in Lowndes County, Georgia.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a press release Tuesday, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office announced that two arrests were made Monday in Lowndes County, Georgia, following an investigation of organized crime and theft that their office conducted with the Texas Rangers, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

John L. Warren was arrested for theft of property valued at over $300,000 and Engaging in Criminal Activity. Bond was set at $1 million for the theft charge and $500,000 for Engaging in Criminal Activity.

Cynthia Warren was arrested for Engaging in Criminal Activity. Her bond was set at $500,000.

The investigation began in 2020 when the Midland County Auditor’s Office reported a possible theft by Vector Fleet Management or employees of the company.

The investigation discovered that John Warren of the company had submitted $1,003,776.66 in fraudulent invoices to Midland County. The company later revealed that Warren had also charged $1,319,588.88 to false companies on a company credit card.

It is considered organized crime because the investigation determined that Justin Warren knowingly participated in helping John Warren commit the offense of theft. It was also determined that John Warren, Cynthia Warren and Justin Warren intentionally participated in the profits of the theft.

Approximately 50 vehicles and pieces of equipment were seized in Lowndes County, Georgia and approximately 24 vehicles and pieces of equipment were seized in Odessa.