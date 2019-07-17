SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff's officers arrested two men in San Angelo this week; the men were wanted for crimes in Midland and Sterling counties.

According to a press release from the TGCSO, on July 16, members of the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Warrants and Criminal Investigations divisions received information that a warrant for aggravated robbery had been issued for the arrest of Clayton Sessom for an armed robbery of a motel in Midland County.

Officers developed information that Sessom was in San Angelo. Deputies located him on 37th Street and an arrest was made.

Robert Ritterpusch was apprehended with Sessom and arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon (pistol) and for a local warrant.

Subsequent investigation revealed Ritterpusch to be involved in an armed robbery with Sessom in Sterling County. Sterling County Sheriff's Office deputies obtained a warrant for Ritterpusch, charging him with robbery.

The investigations into both robberies in Sterling and Midland counties are ongoing. Both subjects were transported and booked into the Tom Green County Jail.