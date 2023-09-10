New information reveals what happened in Midland after a man is beaten to death

According to arrest affidavits, one of the Midland murder suspects stole a box of beer before beating 25-year-old Raul Ortega to death outside a convenience store.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — New information from arrest affidavits for Midland murder suspects Carlos Diaz Jr. and Angel Alvarado have been obtained by NewsWest 9.

According to identical arrest affidavits, Diaz Jr. and Alvarado pulled up to Stripes Convenience Store in a Ford Ranger truck on Monday, Oct. 9 at 1:11 a.m.

Alvarado went into the store, stole a box of beer and 25-year-old Raul Ortega, who came to visit his child's mother who works at the store, took a photograph of the vehicle the beer theft arrived in.

After Ortega left the store, he went to the back of Stripes near a dumpster. Two minute later, a witness told Sarah Ulate, who Ortega came to see, that the 25-year-old was laying on the ground outside.

Midland Police say when they arrived at the scene, Ortega suffered from repeated blunt force trauma to the face, head and abdomen.

After reviewing multiple surveillance footage and conducting interviews with witnesses, they identified and arrested Diaz Jr. and Alvarado for murder.

In the surveillance footage, it showed the two males beating Ortega to death and then one of the suspects fleeing in the Ford Ranger truck and the other in Ortega's 2003 GMC Sierra.

The arrest affidavit did not say why they beat Ortega to death.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Two people are in the Midland County Detention Center in connection to a murder.

Early Monday morning on October 9, 2023, Midland Police responded to a call at 4508 N. Big Spring Street regarding a call about a dead man.

When police arrived, officers found the body of Raul Ortega, 25, behind the convenience store. Police said that Ortega was beaten to death, according to the preliminary investigation.

Carlos Diaz Jr., 22, and Angel Alvarado, 19, are both in the Midland County Detention Center.