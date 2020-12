Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim at the 4300 block of North Dixie.

On Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim at the 4300 block of North Dixie.

Joseph Grondahl, 31, a stabbed 35-year-old male and fled the scene.

Based on facts and circumstances, officials issued a murder warrant for Grondahl, and Natalee Lassiter, 38, was arrested for hindering apprehension.

The victim was transported to the hospital but was pronounced deceased later.