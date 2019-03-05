Trial underway for man accused of killing MPD officer Nathan Heidelberg

Day two of the trial saw testimony from a Texas Ranger and video of Wilson following the shooting.

Now the trial is underway, with opening statements being made on November 30.

Wilson’s trial was initially set to begin the second week of November after a massive jury selection process. However, after jury members were picked on November 4, all jury trials in the county were shut down after multiple people involved in the Wilson trial tested positive for COVID-19 .

After nearly three years the trial for David Wilson, the man accused of shooting and killing Midland Police Officer Nathan Heidelberg, is underway in Midland County.

There are also multiple lawsuits underway for the security systems involved in the shooting.

Wilson was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter, but was reindicted on murder charges by a grand jury on October 28, 2021.

Heidelberg died as a result of the gunshot wounds, and Wilson admitted to firing at the officer.

The Midland man is accused of shooting and killing Heidelberg after the officer responded to his home around 1 a.m. on March 5, 2019. MPD was called out to the home after an alarm was reportedly tripped on the property.

Wilson is facing murder charges for the death of MPD officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg.

Day 1 : November 30,2021

Tuesday kicked off with opening statements from the prosecution on why Wilson should be charged with murder following Heidelberg’s death.

In contrast, the defense painted Wilson as a self-made family man who was only trying to protect his family when he fired that shot.

Body camera footage of the officer who assisted Heidelberg on that day was shown to the jury during the trial.

The video showed Heidelberg and Victoria Allee, 26, responding to the call, what lead up to the shooting and the moment the officer was shot.

Allee was also questioned by the prosecution and the defense. The witness testified that the two of them had initially checked the back door and found it locked before she suggested they check the front door.

According to Allee, she touched the handle of the front door and it opened, causing a voice alert about the door being opened to go off.

Heidelberg closed the door and the two called for backup, while Allee said she noticed someone inside the house.

Officer Heidelberg then announced himself, saying “Midland Police, come to the sound of my voice”. Moments later a shot is fired, hitting him in the chest.