Trial underway for man accused of killing MPD officer Nathan Heidelberg
Day two of the trial saw testimony from a Texas Ranger and video of Wilson following the shooting.
(Editor's note: The above video is from prior coverage of the David Wilson trial.)
After nearly three years the trial for David Wilson, the man accused of shooting and killing Midland Police Officer Nathan Heidelberg, is underway in Midland County.
Wilson’s trial was initially set to begin the second week of November after a massive jury selection process. However, after jury members were picked on November 4, all jury trials in the county were shut down after multiple people involved in the Wilson trial tested positive for COVID-19.
Now the trial is underway, with opening statements being made on November 30.
Trial background: March 5, 2019
Wilson is facing murder charges for the death of MPD officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg.
The Midland man is accused of shooting and killing Heidelberg after the officer responded to his home around 1 a.m. on March 5, 2019. MPD was called out to the home after an alarm was reportedly tripped on the property.
Heidelberg died as a result of the gunshot wounds, and Wilson admitted to firing at the officer.
Wilson was originally arrested and charged with manslaughter, but was reindicted on murder charges by a grand jury on October 28, 2021.
There are also multiple lawsuits underway for the security systems involved in the shooting.
Day 1: November 30,2021
Tuesday kicked off with opening statements from the prosecution on why Wilson should be charged with murder following Heidelberg’s death.
In contrast, the defense painted Wilson as a self-made family man who was only trying to protect his family when he fired that shot.
Body camera footage of the officer who assisted Heidelberg on that day was shown to the jury during the trial.
The video showed Heidelberg and Victoria Allee, 26, responding to the call, what lead up to the shooting and the moment the officer was shot.
Allee was also questioned by the prosecution and the defense. The witness testified that the two of them had initially checked the back door and found it locked before she suggested they check the front door.
According to Allee, she touched the handle of the front door and it opened, causing a voice alert about the door being opened to go off.
Heidelberg closed the door and the two called for backup, while Allee said she noticed someone inside the house.
Officer Heidelberg then announced himself, saying “Midland Police, come to the sound of my voice”. Moments later a shot is fired, hitting him in the chest.
Day one of the trial saw many tears after the video was shown, as well as arguments from both sides over whether Wilson was justified in taking the shot.
Day 2: December 1, 2021
The trial resumed Wednesday with footage of an interview with David Wilson following the shooting.
In the footage, two Texas Rangers interview Wilson for his perspective on what happened, asking him what possible outcomes he expected from firing his weapon.
Wilson told officers he was “just shooting to protect my family” and that he hadn’t intended for any life to be lost.
He also told the Rangers that while he had called 911 after the alarm went off, he had not heard Heidelberg say he was with the police.
Texas Ranger Cody Allen took the witness stand, where District Attorney Laura Nodolf asked him to identify multiple pieces of evidence via photos. Among these items were the gun Wilson had used, Officer Heidelberg’s uniform with bullet markings and a flashlight the officer had dropped after being shot.
The prosecution showed video gathered by the Texas Rangers, three perspectives of the shooting and the events leading up to it pieced together from Allee’s body camera footage and two of Wilson’s security cameras.
Following this the judge ordered a recess for a lunch break.
This story will be updated as the trial continues. Stick with NewsWest 9 for the latest coverage.