ALPINE, Texas — Friday, Nov. 15, U.S. Border Patrol Agents apprehend ten men dressed in camouflage attempting to hide in thick brush of a remote canyon 100 miles south of Alpine.

CBP Big Bend Sector Special Operations Supervisor Daniel Bryant stated agents patrolling near the Rio Grande River found footprints of several individuals that appeared to have illegally entered the United States.

The agents followed the footprints north along Dog Canyon until they found several men hiding in the bushes

CPB later discovered the men were citizens and nationals of Mexico and Guatemala illegally present in the United States. They were processed according to the applicable immigration laws.

Matthew Hudak, Big Bend Sector chief patrol agent says the group was part of transnational criminal organizations attempting to exploit the most desolate areas along the border.

This group was apprehended in the general area where a group of 31 individuals was apprehended earlier this month by agents from the Sanderson Station.

