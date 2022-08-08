Former San Angelo police chief appeals conviction, sentence

The former San Angelo police chief was found guilty of bribery and honest services mail fraud in March 2022. He was sentenced to 15.5 years in federal prison Aug. 5.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five days after being sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison, former San Angelo police chief Timothy Ray Vasquez has filed an appeal to his conviction.

A document filed Aug. 10, 2022, states Vasquez appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit the judgement and sentence on Aug. 5, 2022, by the Honorable James Wesley Hendrix, United States District Judge for the Northern District of Texas.

A grand jury indicted Vasquez in January 2020, on charges of public corruption - one count of receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization receiving federal funds, and three counts of honest services mail fraud - following an investigation by the FBI Dallas Field Office.

He was found guilty on those charges by a jury in March 2022, in US District Court. At that time, Hendrix told Vasquez he would spend "a significant time" incarcerated.

After the conviction, Vasquez was ordered into the custody of federal marshals and was held in the Terry County Jail until his Aug. 5, 2022, sentencing hearing.

At the hearing, emotional testimony was provided to the court by Vasquez and his supporters, which included his father and his former wife.