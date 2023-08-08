Three teenagers detained for burglary in Odessa

Odessa Police has arrested three teenagers for burglary in the Acacia Park Apartments in the 4800 block of Oakwood.

ODESSA, Texas — Three teenagers have been charged Monday for engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a vehicle and attempted burglary.

The Odessa Police Department received three complaints of burglaries in the Acacia Park Apartments in the 4800 block of Oakwood.

Throughout the course of the day, patrol officers and detectives sought leads on the crime and then during the investigation, officers found surveillance footage showing the three males committing burglaries.

During the afternoon, Patrol Captain Darryl Smith conducted a video inspection of officers working the night before and observed a brief interaction by several officers and a group of juveniles.

Smith recognized the juveniles from the surveillance footage and notified detectives.

Based on this information provided to NewsWest 9, property detectives responded to a neighboring complex and after a brief canvas, the detectives located the three suspects. They were wearing the same clothing as they were in the surveillance footage.