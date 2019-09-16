ARLINGTON, Texas —

Police in Fort Worth and Arlington responded to a total of three shootings involving children Sunday. In two of the cases, police say, a juvenile sibling is suspected in the shootings. One of the victims, a 4-year-old boy, died, police said.

The three shootings happened between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to police in both cities.

The first case occurred in southwest Fort Worth, on the 7700 block of Greengage Drive. Police there said a 4-year-old boy was fatally shot. According to Officer Jimmy Pollozani, early reports show that a juvenile sibling pulled the trigger. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Truth Albright.

About 30 minutes later, around 12:15 p.m., Arlington police said an 8-year-old girl was shot in her apartment with an Uzi that was reported stolen from Bastrop County. Lt. Chris Cook said his department still doesn't know how or why the shooting happened but said an initial report that the shooting happened outside proved to be untrue.

The girl will survive. This occurred on the 3800 block of Mahonia Way.

Then around 4:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Cloyne Drive in far south Arlington, police there said a 10- or 11-year-old boy shot his 6-year-old brother in the head with a rifle that another juvenile brother said he "bought off the streets."

Police don't yet know why the shooting happened. That 6-year-old child was in grave condition at Cook Children's Hospital Sunday night, police said.

"Gun violence is really – it has no place in our society," Lt. Cook said, "and so I think we’re all wrestling with the fact of how to deal with it. But when you hear stories like this, it just shocks your conscience."

In the two Arlington cases, Cook said parents were at home. It's unclear if parents were home in the Fort Worth case.

"I think we as adults and gun owners need to really heed to protecting our children by locking up these weapons and keeping them away from them," said Monja Funchess, who lives down the street from the Cloyne Drive shooting.

There are ongoing investigations into all three of the cases and at last check there had not been any arrests.

