CARLSBAD, N.M. — School was canceled at Jefferson Montessori Academy in Carlsbad after a threatening note found in the bathroom on Thursday.

Carlsbad police say the note was found by a student in one of the restrooms. The note said there would be a shooting at lunch.

After the student made staff aware of the note officers responded to the school and put the campus on lockdown.

During their sweep police did not find anything suspicious in nature in the school.

As a precaution, school officials decided to cancel school for the remainder of the day.

Carlsbad police say they are continuing to investigate the incident. If you have any information you are asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at (575) 885-2111.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Permian Basin schools use safety protocols to deal with threats

13-year-old Bonham Middle School student charged after threatening to bring gun to campus

Student arrested after bringing gun to Abell Jr. High



