TERLINGUA, Texas — Thomas Arthur was in court Wednesday to see if he would be given bond or have to spend more time in jail.

The Terlingua man is accused of running and obscene website, featuring fictional stories about child rape and sexual abuse as well as drawings of children’s genitals and more.

Both the prosecution and defense gave their best arguments in front of a judge in the Federal Court House in Alpine. FBI Agent Jeremy Ewan was the only witness called to the stand.

One crucial element in the decision was the server the website ran through. It was being hosted through a server company in the Netherlands.

The prosecution team argued this gave Arthur the capability to continue running the website from anywhere if he were released. However, the defense said since the FBI was closely monitoring the website if Arthur were to try anything his special condition release could be immediately revoked.

However the judge ruled in the prosecution’s favor and determined Arthur will continue to be held in U.S. Marshal’s Custody.

Arthur’s defense attorney will have the option to appeal the decision in court the week of November 25, but the defense said they aren’t sure what their next steps will be.

