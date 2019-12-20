MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is looking for four adults who made off with 90 women’s North Face jackets from Dillard’s.

Police got the call on December 11, around 8:00 p.m. for 4 adults who entered the store and stole the jackets.

The jackets totaled approximately $13,000.

Police say all four adults grabbed two arms full of jackets and ran out of the store.

If you have any information on who these suspects are please call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS in reference to case #191211038.

