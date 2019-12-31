ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police need your help identifying the person behind last month's burglary at FDF Energy Services, 3215 W. Murphy

On November 11, FDF employees told police around $9,500 worth of equipment was stolen from the property.

The items included a welder, 16 truck batteries, battery booster/charger, a Dell laptop, and a 10-ton floor jack.

The thieves also made off with about $780 worth of tools, which the employees said were missing from the shop.

The tools stolen were said to be a socket set, gasket punch, and two battery chargers with four batteries.

Police used the business’ security cameras to spot a Hispanic man at the business, on November 11, at about 4 a.m.

They say the man backed up his white, midsize, GMC SUV to the open overhead shop door.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333- 3641.

