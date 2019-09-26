BIG SPRING, Texas — Officers of the Big Spring Police Department were sent to a Burglary in Progress Thursday, September 26 at approximately 5:20 A.M. at Coronado Hills Apartments, 801 W. Marcy.

Upon arrival officers heard the sound of glass breaking from behind the residence.

The officers found Edward Bateman White, 29, and Jason Pittman, 41, at the back of the residence attempting to escape from the 2nd story window.

Officers subsequently detained Bateman and Pittman, found the homeowner inside hiding under a bed.

Officers also located property from within the residence had been removed and located outside of the residence prior to officers arrival.

Bateman and Pittman were arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation before being booked into the Howard County Jail.

