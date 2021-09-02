Howard County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect on stalking and misuse of official information charges

The suspect turned himself in after two felony warrants were out for his arrest.

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The Howard County Sheriff's Office arrested a male suspect who was charged with multiple felonies.

There were two felony warrants out for 61-year-old Robert F. Fitzgibbons Jr. last week. One was on for misuse of official information and the other was for the offense of stalking.

Fitzgibbons turned himself in and was booked at the Howard County Detention Center on February 5. He posted bailed and was released upon doing so.