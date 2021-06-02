Lea County Sheriff's Office arrests suspect on burglary charges

The suspect, Rigoberto Corral-Cazares, was also charged from breaking and entering, tampering with evidence and larceny.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — Lea County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a burglary incident from back in January 2021.

The victim provided deputies with evidence of the incident and it showed the suspect, Rigoberto Corral Cazares, entering and exiting the property on multiple occasions.

Sheriff's investigators tracked down Cazares and interviewed him regarding the evidence in these incidents on February 1.

Cazares admitted to entering the property and breaking a lock, while stealing several items. He also confessed to going back to the same property to erase the footage from his burglaries.

Cazares was officially arrested and booked into the Lea County Detention Center on February 4.

His list of charges against him including burglary, breaking and entering, tampering with evidence and Larceny.