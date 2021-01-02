x
OPD asks for help locating a suspect in hit and run incident

The suspect caused a crash and fled the scene immediately after.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a hit and run incident. 

The investigation revealed that a driver of a Black Ford Expedition ran caused a crash near University and Walnut. 

He abandon the vehicle on the intersection and went into a DK store soon after before he fled the scene. 

The vehicle was also listed as stolen from November 18,2020. 

If you anyone recognizes the suspect from the picture above, you can contact Detective J. Santana at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. 

