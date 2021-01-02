OPD asks for help locating a suspect in hit and run incident

The suspect caused a crash and fled the scene immediately after.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a hit and run incident.

The investigation revealed that a driver of a Black Ford Expedition ran caused a crash near University and Walnut.

He abandon the vehicle on the intersection and went into a DK store soon after before he fled the scene.

The vehicle was also listed as stolen from November 18,2020.