One dead in fatal shooting in Midland

21-year-old Juan M. Anguiano was shot outside a bar and immediately transported to MMH.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at 2:05 a.m. on January 30.

The incident has happened outside the El Mitote Sports Lounge and has led to the victim, 21-year-old Juan M. Anguiano, being pronounced dead upon his arrival to the hospital.

The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation occurred outside the bar. It turned physical and then led to shots being fired.

Anguiano was shot and immediately transported to Midland Memorial Hospital. The injuries he sustained during the incident led to the death of Anguiano.

Multiple suspects fled the scene after the police were called to the bar.