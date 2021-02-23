One man dead after fatal crash in Central Odessa

The incident occurred on the 900 block of East 2nd Street.

ODESSA, Texas — One man is dead in Central Odessa after a major crash.

This incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on February 22 at the 900 block of East 2nd Street.

It has been revealed that a brown Chevrolet Silverado stopped facing westbound in the left turn lane of this area. The car was operated by 62-year-old Gilbert Hilario.

A silver Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound in the same area and proceed to hit the Silverado head-on. The car was operated by 78-year-old Timothy York.

York was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was soon after pronounced dead. Hilario was also transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.