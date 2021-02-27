Eddy County Crimestoppers are asking for help in solving a homicide case

The incident occurred on February 26 near East Kinkaid Ranch Road and North Lake Rod south of Artesia NM.

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — The Eddy County Crimestoppers are asking for help solving a homicide case.

The incident occurred on February 26 around 10:30 a.m. near East Kinkaid Ranch Road and North Lake Road south of Artesia NM.

Stevi Kathleen Odom-Lynch was found deceased near an oilfield lease road.

The female victim's body shown signs of foul play involved.

Eddy County wants individuals with knowledge of the incident to come forward and provide information.

If you are able to provide information leading to an arrest, you can earn up to $4,000 in cash rewards.

The case is currently being investigated by the Eddy County Sheriff's Office Detective Division.