MIDLAND, Texas — The Environmental Enforcement unit is asking the community for help with locating Travis Sullivan who has two felony warrants for over 200 pounds of illegal dumping.

Now the Midland Crime Stoppers is asking the community to help locate Sullivan and anyone with information leading to an arrest could get a cash reward.