The city of Seminole warns of fraud

SEMINOLE, Texas — The City of Seminole is asking that residents be aware of a bill claiming to be from the Seminole Fire Department for ambulance service.

The Seminole EMS Director reported that he had been notified by a New York resident who had received a fraudulent invoice from the Seminole Fire Department in Mansfield, TX., stating that they had received service.

Once the director was contacted, the City of Seminole and Seminole Police Department was made aware of the fraudulent document and are now currently looking into it.