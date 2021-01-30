Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help locating a suspect in a burglary incident

The burglary took at 4211 South County Road.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating and identifying a suspect in a theft incident.

The burglary took place on 4211 South County Road where the victim says the unknown suspect stole a large amount of items from the Dawson Geophysical Yard.

The items stolen were a 2020 Kawasaki Mule, a Big Texas single axle, Utility Trailer, an Mi-T-M air compressor/welder and 22 exhaust catalyst. These items were valued over $122,261.00.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest of this suspect, you can earn a reward up to $1,000.