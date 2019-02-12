BIG SPRING, Texas — Monday, Big Spring Police arrested Jason Allen Partlow-Aguilar, 31, following the Thanksgiving murder of Pablo Viera Jr., 34.

Officers were sent to a gunshot victim around 8:34 P.M. Nov. 28, in the 1900 block of S. Main.

Upon arrival, officers found Viera laying outside of the home with gunshot wounds and immediately began working to save his life.

When they got there, Big Spring Fire/EMS immediately took Viera to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment.

Viera later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 9:00 P.M.

Partlow-Aguilar was arrested and charged with the murder of Viera.

Police are still investigating.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Ector County DA Bobby Bland will not seek re-election

George W. Bush Childhood Home Museum adds 1st new exhibit in 13 years