ODESSA, Texas — Two people were injured during an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of S. Sam Houston Ave. and Mable St. Wednesday morning.

Texas Rangers and the Odessa Police Department are on scene investigating the shooting.

According to police, they received a call for shots fired around 6:07 a.m. and when they arrived a male subject began shooting at them.

The officers returned fire and the subject was shot in the arm, one officer was also shot.

Both the subject and officer were taken to Medical Center Hospital. Neither are in life-threatening condition.

The officer has since been released from the hospital.

A total of three officers were involved in the shooting and all three have been placed on administrative leave.

The scene is near Salinas community park, Ector Jr. High school, and Zavala elementary.

Officials recommend anyone headed to these areas find alternate routes.

