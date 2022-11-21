Texas Rangers investigating after Midland Police officer fires weapon at Y Knot

The shot struck a 23-year-old who was later arrested for evading arrest.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating after Midland Police say an officer fired a weapon early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from MPD, officers responded to the Y Knot bar Midland location on Briarwood Ave. around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 20.

During the incident, an officer's weapon was fired. It struck Christopher Hernandez, 23.

Hernandez was later arrested for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

At this time there is no further information and it is unclear what lead up to the gun being fired.

Texas Rangers have been called in as protocol for any officer-involved shooting.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the Texas Rangers investigation and an internal investigation.