HOBBS, N.M. — Texas law enforcement assisted Yoakum County and Lea County Sheriff's Deputies chasing a person of interest into Lea County on October 13.

According to Lea County deputies, Brian Quesada, 33, was driving recklessly in a Ford F-250, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

A Yoakum County Sheriff’s Deputy unsuccessfully attempted an intervention maneuver on the truck, causing the vehicle to swing around and strike the passenger side of the deputy's unit.

The deputy then exited his vehicle and began firing his pistol at the suspect's tires.

Quesada continued to evade deputies. Lea County deputies saw both passenger side tires come off the wheels of the vehicle at one point, slowing his speed down to 45 mph.

Hobbs Police, DPS troopers and the deputies managed to close off the intersection of Joe Harvey Boulevard and Grimes Street, leading Quesada to come to a complete stop on Grime Street.

Quesada initially stayed in the vehicle with the windows closed and doors locked. He later unlocked the doors after several commands by officers.

Lea County deputies found Quesada to be the sole occupant of the vehicle, and found a shotgun on the front floorboard of the truck.

Quesada is from Hobbs, while the vehicle was reported stolen out of Lubbock, Texas. He was arrested and held in the Lea County Detention Center.

Quesada is awaiting extradition back to Texas, and will face additional charges out of Texas. New Mexico charges will be determined once Lea County Sheriff's Office completes its investigation.

