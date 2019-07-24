ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of Odessa doctor Paul Coleman after he was accused of possessing child porn.

According to a release on the TMB website, a disciplinary panel suspended his medical license without notice after determining he would pose a continued threat to public welfare if he was to continue to practice medicine.

RELATED: ORMC, neighbors react to local doctor charged with possession of child pornography

The release states Coleman will be given notice of a temporary suspension hearing to be held as soon as practical, unless Coleman waives the hearing.

Coleman was arrested on June 10 for possession or promotion of child pornography as well as possession of marijuana.